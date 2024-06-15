If you are looking to expand your family by four paws this summer, then look no further than these 11 gorgeous pups available for adoption in Sheffield.
Among those listed below is a 14-week-old puppy, a gorgeous Labrador, and an inseparable mother-and-daughter duo.
With warmer days on the horizon, and nice bright evenings, there’s no better time to adopt a dog than now, with plenty of scope for gorgeous walks with your new friend.
All the dogs listed below are either being cared for by Sheffield Council Kennels, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, or RSPCA Sheffield branch. If you fall in love with any of the paw-fect faces below, please visit the relevant charity’s website to find out how you can register your interest.
If you’re not ready to adopt a dog, you can support the charities by making a financial donation to them to provide their vital services.
1. Pugsey
Pugsey, a Bichon Frise crossed with a Maltese, is thought to only 12 to 14 weeks old. This boy is being cared for by Sheffield Council Kennels after he was found roaming as a stray. He can be shy of new people and will need a home without young children - but he could live with a calm dog. He will need socialising and housetraining, and all the usual training for puppies so he will grow into a good natured dog. The adoption fee is £300 for Pugsey. | Sheffield Council
2. Faye
Faye is a six-year-old German Shepherd and wants to be everyone’s friend. She is being cared for by RSPCA Sheffield, who say she is a very clever lady who would like to be the only pet in the home so she can have all the affection she deserves. She needs owners that will care for her long glossy coat. She can be fussy about walking with other dogs, but loves people. She could live with older children and must have a secure garden. | RSPCA
3. Gigi
Gigi is an American bull dog who was found roaming as a stray. She is being cared for by Sheffield Council Kennels, but she has not been microchipped so her name and age are not known. She has been aged at around two years old. She loves affection and can be easily won over with gravy bones. She can be reactive at dogs walking past her kennel but it could be due to kennel stress. She appears to be housetrained but should avoid a home with young children. | Sheffield Council
4. Misty
Misty is 20 months old, and is Thornberry Animal Sanctuary says she is a lively and affectionate girl. Despite her initial nervousness, Misty warms up quickly with treats and toys. Misty enjoys handling from familiar people and would benefit from a home with low leaving hours. She knows basic commands but would benefit from further training. She loves playing fetch with a ball, she is housetrained and travels well in the car. Misty would thrive in a home with experienced dog owners who can handle her energetic nature and provide her with the exercise she needs. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.