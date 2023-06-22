News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Yellow warning for thunderstorm issued by Met Office

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for South Yorkshire by the Met Office.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:56 BST

The organisation has issued a warning for a large section of England, including the whole of South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, from 1pm until 8pm today.

The warning says there could be heavy showers and thunderstorms causing some flooding and disruption in a few places.

Meanwhile, the Met Office’s individual weather forecast specifically for Sheffield this evening forecasts thunder at 5pm this afternoon, with a 60 per cent chance of rain. But by 6pm, the forecast is just cloudy with only a 10 per cent chance of rain, then with a 30 per cent chance of light showers in the hour between 8pm and 9pm.

Thunderstorrms are forecast for Sheffield and Doncaster today. Picture shows stormcloudsThunderstorrms are forecast for Sheffield and Doncaster today. Picture shows stormclouds
Thunderstorrms are forecast for Sheffield and Doncaster today. Picture shows stormclouds

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, thunderstorms are forecast in Doncaster between 2pm and 4pm with a 60 per cent chance of rain. However the current forecasts for Rotherham and Barnsley show no thunder storms at present.

The yellow warning states there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. It states there is a chance of some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures; delays to train services are possible; and probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Sheffield and Doncaster were both hit by thunderstorms at the weekend, with South Yorkshire fire service responding to calls over lightning strikes in both cities. Sheffield saw a house hit, while a shed was set alight in Doncaster.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth YorkshireMet OfficeDoncasterNorth DerbyshireEnglandBarnsleyRotherham