A house caught fire after being struck by lightning in dramatic thunderstorms which hit Sheffield.

Firefighters were called to the scene after the blaze broke out in a house on Winchester Road, near Lodge Moor, during the dramatic thunderstorm which hit the city in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).

Three fire engines were sent to the house, from Rivelin and Central Fire stations, at 5.30am. Firefighters confirmed the house had been struck by lightning.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There had been a fire in the roof space, however the fire was already out when crews arrived. Firefighters left the scene at 6am.”

A house caught fire on Winchester Road, near Lodge Moor, Sheffield, after being struck by lightning in dramatic thunder storms which hit Sheffield. File picture shows lightning. (AP Photo/Mike Meadows)

It was one of two lightning strikes to affect homes in South Yorkshire on the same day. Firefighters from Edlington fire station, in Doncaster, were sent to a fire on Church Lane, Bramley, Rotherham, just before 7pm later the same day, after lightning struck a garden shed.

Meanwhile, earlier in the weekend, before the thunderstorms had struck South Yorkshire, residents at a house in Fir Vale, Sheffield, had to get out of their home after it also caught fire.

Fire engines from Lowedges, Parkway and Stocksbridge fire stations were sent to Birchlands Drive, after what was thought to have been an accidental blaze at the house.

All occupants were already safely out when crews arrived, at 8.30pm on Saturday night.