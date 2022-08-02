Last month’s heatwave left many Sheffield residents hot under the collar - but fear not, as it’s unlikely that another will hit the city in 2022.

In fact, it may be a good idea to keep your raincoats on standby - according to the Met Office, August in Sheffield is set to be rather dull and dour.

It isn’t going to rain every day, but the Met Office predicts that almost every day in August in Sheffield will at very least be somewhat cloudy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August 13, 14 and 15 are set to face three straight days of heavy rain - so, if you’re out on any of those days, pack an umbrella. August 12 is also forecasted for thunderstorms in Sheffield.

How hot will Sheffield get in August?

The Met Office states that the hottest temperature that Sheffield will reach during the month of August is 24.C - nowhere near the blistering heat of just a few weeks ago.

This apex in temperature will come on the 11th of August, just before four straight days of unpleasant weather.

Meanwhile, the coldest that it is expected to be is a meagre 10.C, which will come on August 4th.

It may seem like the hot weather is well and truly behind us in Sheffield, but don’t be too hasty - long term weather reports have been known to be inaccurate on occasion.

In their long term weather report for the UK, the Met Office said: “Dry weather likely to continue in this period for many, but still a chance of some periods of organised rain in the north.