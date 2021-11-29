98 to Totley Brook from Herries Road via Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Hill – missing Longley estate. To Hillsborough via Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Hill – missing Longley estate. 83 and 83b towards Ecclesfield are going via Wordsworth Avenue, Deerlands Avenue, Adlington Road, Moonshine Lane, Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Cookswood Road and Pitsmoor Road, missing Firshill Estate 97 – missing Longley Avenue 52a to Woodhouse is terminating at Furnace Lane roundabout, using Main Roads only. Towards Wisewood/Hillsborough is terminating at Brookhill roundabout, Using Clarkson Street and Glossop Road 73 and 73a to Treeton are to terminate at Handsworth 51 to Lodge Moor is terminating at Brookhill, using Clarkson Street and Glossop Road. To Charnock is terminating at Gleadless Townend, diverted via Ridgeway Road 41 is terminating Occupation Lane, missing Eastern Avenue, using East Bank Road in both directions.Yorks 52a to Wisewood/Hillsborough is using Netherthorpe and Infirmary Road 120 to Crystal Peaks/Halfway is not using Birley Spa - main road to end and Donetsk Way 18, 57, 86 and 272 are suspended 8 and 8a are terminating at Asda due to ice on Wordsworth Avenue, terminating at Manor Top due to Base Green being too icy 24 and 25 using Cricket Inn Road 51 to Lodge Moor is running to Crosspool only 83, 83b, 95 and 95a operating on Burngreave Road 120 terminating at Ranmoor Church and is not using Birley Spa Lane, main to Donetsk Way to Peaks and Halfway 135 and 135a are missing West Hill 137 is missing West Hill, using Meadowbank Road