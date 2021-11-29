Live Blog: latest Sheffield news as schools close due to snow and ice
Updates from The Star team as snow and ice continues to cause disruption across Sheffield, with many schools forced to close or delay their opening.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Monday, November 29).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes the week-long Stagecoach bus strike, which began yesterday, and additional travel disruption caused by treacherous conditions on the roads.
In lighter news, we’ll have more of your best snow pictures from over the weekend and today.
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 08:48
- Some schools have closed today, while others delayed their opening, due to snow and ice
- Roads closed and bus services disrupted due to treacherous conditions
- Stagecoach’s week-long bus strike is underway
Row as angry confrontation between anti-vaxxers and council official outside Sheffield town hall goes viral
Anti-vaxxers were involved in an angry confrontation when they were told to move on from outside Sheffield’s Town Hall.
Members of the group which had gathered on Pinstone Street filmed the row, posted the video online and complained to Sheffield Council about a member of staff trying to take their banners down and move them on.
But residents who have seen footage of the confrontation on November 20 have sprung to the defence of the council employee, who was alone, and challenged over half a dozen anti-vaccine protesters.
Best photos of Sheffield enjoying the snow
It may have brought parts of the city to a standstill but lots of people made the most of the snowfall by getting their sleds out, building snowmen or enjoying snowball fights.
Here are some of your best photos of the snow from over the weekend.
Week-long Stagecoach bus strike into second day
A week-long strike by Stagecoach bus drivers, which began yesterday, is into its second day.
The walkout is set to run until Saturday, December 4, with only a very limited number of services running until then.
Roads blocked and buses disrupted due to treacherous conditions
Snow and ice have led to road closures and a number of buses being diverted to avoid treacherous stretches.
Both the Woodhead Pass and Snake Pass are closed this morning due to wintry conditions and in Sheffield a number of bus drivers are reporting difficult driving conditions.
Stagecoach buses are cancelled today due to strike action but First South Yorkshire services are operating, although some have been suspended on safety grounds and others have been diverted to avoid treacherous stretches.
School closures due to snow and ice
Some Sheffield schools are closed and others are opening later than normal today due to snow and ice.
Heavy snowfall over the weekend and icy conditions this morning have led to headteachers closing some schools and others opening late on safety grounds.
