Anti-vaxxers were involved in an angry confrontation when they were told to move on from outside Sheffield’s Town Hall.

Members of the group which had gathered on Pinstone Street filmed the row, posted the video online and complained to Sheffield Council about a member of staff trying to take their banners down and move them on.

But residents who have seen footage of the confrontation on November 20 have sprung to the defence of the council employee, who was alone, and challenged over half a dozen anti-vaccine protesters.