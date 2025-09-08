Sheffield weather: what to expect this week as we head towards autumn

Here is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next week.

Autumn is just around the corner - or is already upon us depending on whether you rely on the meterological or astronomical definition.

However, we have not yet seen a dramatic reduction from those enjoyed during the summer.

Meterological autumn began a week ago today (August 1), however astronomical autumn is still a week away | 3rd party

The weather last week was a mixed bag, but here is what you can expect it to be like over the next four days - based on the Met Office’s forecast.

Today (Monday, September 8, 2025), is expected to be generally fine and dry for many with plenty of sunny spells through the day, according to the Met Office.

They expect isolated showers will be possible at times through the day, but easing off into the evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Moving to the outlook for Tuesday through to Thursday, sunny spells are expected on Tuesday, with showers possible late on from the west.

Wednesday and Thursday, meanwhile, will both be rather unsettled, with frequent heavy and at times thundery showers, as well as blustery winds.

Meterological autumn began a week ago today (August 1), however astronomical autumn is still a week away.

A Met Office spokesperson said astronomical autumn is “determined by the earth’s orbit around the sun and its axial tilt.”

“It begins with the autumn equinox, which typically falls on September 22 or 23.

“During the equinox, the sun shines directly on the equator, resulting in nearly equal day and night lengths across the globe.

“In 2025, astronomical autumn will begin on Monday, September 22, and end on Sunday, December 21. “