Breaking

Body found in search for missing Rotherham man Krystian, confirm police

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 7th Sep 2025, 08:40 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 11:09 BST
A body has been found in the search for a missing Rotherham man who was last seen two days ago, police said a few moments ago.

Krystian, aged 36, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 5, 2025) at around 9:30am in the Manvers Way area of Rotherham.

Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers have now found a body of a man believed to be Krystian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses. Have you seen him?placeholder image
Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses. Have you seen him? | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “Police officers searching for missing 36-year-old Rotherham man Krystian, have today (Sunday, September 7, 2025) sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it is of missing Krystian.

“His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal yesterday.

“Your support is always appreciated.

“Our thoughts go out to Krystian's family during this difficult time.”

Related topics:PoliceRotherhamSouth Yorkshire PoliceCourts
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice