Body found in search for missing Rotherham man Krystian, confirm police

A body has been found in the search for a missing Rotherham man who was last seen two days ago, police said a few moments ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krystian, aged 36, was last seen at around 9.30pm on Friday (September 5, 2025) at around 9:30am in the Manvers Way area of Rotherham.

Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed officers have now found a body of a man believed to be Krystian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krystian was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black hooded short sleeve t-shirt, and may have been wearing black framed glasses. Have you seen him? | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “Police officers searching for missing 36-year-old Rotherham man Krystian, have today (Sunday, September 7, 2025) sadly found a body.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe it is of missing Krystian.

Read More Sheffield retro: 35 memorable photos taking you back to good times at noughties nightclubs and bars

“His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Read More What time is the Emergency Alert? Exact time message will be sent and what you need to do

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal yesterday.

“Your support is always appreciated.

“Our thoughts go out to Krystian's family during this difficult time.”