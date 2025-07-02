Sheffield weather: What to expect now as early morning showers break heatwave

Sheffield is waking up to a cool morning with widespread showers today - is there any more to come?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield has been dowsed with some much needed rain overnight, with a brief but heavy spell recorded between 3.30am and 4am.

Sheffield has woken up to some much-needed showers today (July 2) - is there any more rain to come and is the heatwave over? | National World, Met Office

It’s a welcome break for gardeners and farmers, but forecasters say a sunny afternoon later today (July 2) with strong winds to come may dry Sheffield out again before long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the weather forecast for Sheffield on July 2 and is there more rain to come?

A showery start in Sheffield is expected to dry up before midday, where it will give way to outbreaks of sunshine, especially by the late afternoon.

Strong winds of up to 40mph are also forecast, starting from around 1pm and persisting until the evening.

Meanwhile, temperatures will cool down to a balmy 20C by the afternoon.

Will it rain again in Sheffield?

It is expected to stay dry and bright on Thursday and Friday this week (July 3 - 4) ahead of light rain expected all day long on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters say there is a good chance of showers all day on Saturday, July 5, with temperatures hovering around 20C.

It won’t be enough to undo South Yorkshire’s ongoing drought, which was declared by the Environment Agency in June.

It also comes after June 30, 2025, was the warmest June day on record in England, reaching 31C, and the warmest June ever, according to Jon Groocock of sheffieldweather.co.uk .

Yorkshire Water says its reservoirs are down to 58.3 per cent compared to the 81.9 per cent average for this time of year.

Temperatures in Sheffield are forecast to stay at around 19C to 22C for the next 10 days, and is not expected to rise above the threshold of 26C to declare a heatwave.