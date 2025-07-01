Thunderstorms predicted in Sheffield today - hourly weather forecast of when they're set to hit

By Ciara Healy
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:13 BST
BBC Weather have predicted thunderstorms for parts of the day today (1 July).

Temperatures have dropped significantly since the scorching 31°C heat of yesterday.

But along with this pleasant drop in temperature come warnings of thunder.

BBC Weather have predicted light rain showers from 2pm, which make way for more disruptive thunder later on.

BBC forecasts thunder stormsplaceholder image
BBC forecasts thunder storms | Met Office

This is the hourly forecast shared by the BBC:

11am - 22 °C - light cloud

12pm - 23 °C - light cloud

1pm - 23 °C - thick cloud

2pm - 23 °C - light rain showers

3pm - 23 °C - light cloud

4pm - 23 °C - thundery showers

5pm - 23 °C - thundery showers

6pm - 22 °C - thundery showers

7pm - 21 °C - thundery showers

8pm - 20 °C - thundery showers

9pm - 19 °C - light rain showers

10pm - 18 °C - light rain showers

11pm - 17 °C - light cloud

12pm - 17 °C - light cloud

The thunder today is set to make way for sunny spells on Wednesday once more.

