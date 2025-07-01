Thunderstorms predicted in Sheffield today - hourly weather forecast of when they're set to hit
Temperatures have dropped significantly since the scorching 31°C heat of yesterday.
But along with this pleasant drop in temperature come warnings of thunder.
BBC Weather have predicted light rain showers from 2pm, which make way for more disruptive thunder later on.
This is the hourly forecast shared by the BBC:
11am - 22 °C - light cloud
12pm - 23 °C - light cloud
1pm - 23 °C - thick cloud
2pm - 23 °C - light rain showers
3pm - 23 °C - light cloud
4pm - 23 °C - thundery showers
5pm - 23 °C - thundery showers
6pm - 22 °C - thundery showers
7pm - 21 °C - thundery showers
8pm - 20 °C - thundery showers
9pm - 19 °C - light rain showers
10pm - 18 °C - light rain showers
11pm - 17 °C - light cloud
12pm - 17 °C - light cloud
The thunder today is set to make way for sunny spells on Wednesday once more.
