Tuesday will see more of the same for temperatures in the steel city as more summer heat strikes the city.

Despite not being as hot as the scorching Monday, Tuesday will still see temperatures reach the high 20s.

The morning will see the day begin with some cloud and sunny intervals with temperatures averaging 23C across the early hours.

The Peace Gardens.

Heading into lunchtime and the early afternoon, we will begin to see less sunshine and some cloud, however, the scorching temperatures are expected to continue.

Temperatures will average 25C across the afternoon, peaking at 26C, before the sunshine is set to return in the evening. The sunshine-filled evening will see temperatures reach 24C and average 23C in what will be a sunny end to the day.