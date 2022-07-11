World Population Day is an annual event returning this year on Monday July 11.
The event was created in 1989 by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme to focus attention on the important issues of population around the world.
Sheffield has a current population of 740,532, which is 0.7 per cent increase on the previous year where the population was 735,292.
To commemorate the annual event, we have taken a look at 10 major cities from across the globe which have similar populations to our city.
Undefined: readMore
1. Washington DC
Washington DC in the United States of America is one of the important cities in the world. It has many iconic and well-known landmarks, including the US Capitol (pictured), the Supreme Court and The White House. With a population of 718,355, the city has roughly only 22,000 less people than the Steel City.
Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Sao Jose Dos Campos
Sao Jose Dos Campos is a major city in Brazil. The amazing city skyline depicts the city which has landmarks such as the Roberto Burle Marx Park and The Brazilian Aerospace Memorial which displays commercial and military aircraft. With a population of 740,631, the city is the very closest in the world to Sheffield, with it having only 99 more people.
Photo: Adobe Stock
3. Bristol
The closest UK city to Sheffield in terms of population, Bristol is located in the south-west of England. Pictured is the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge in the city which was opened in 1864 as a toll bridge, linking Clifton in Bristol to Leigh Woods in North Somerset. Bristol's population is 700,630, roughly 40,000 less than Sheffield.
Photo: Adobe Stock
4. Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany, is located on the river Main in Germany. Home to the European Central Bank, the city has become a financial hub in Europe. It is known for having the busiest German airport, a futuristic skyline, and an annual Christmas market held at Romerberg Square. With a population of 791,232, Frankfurt has a bigger population than Sheffield by only roughly 50,000.
Photo: Adobe Stock