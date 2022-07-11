The scorching temperatures and sunshine return to the steel city this week with Monday set to be the hottest of them all.
According to Met Office, the day will see temperatures peak at 30C in the afternoon with consistent temperatures in the high twenties expected all afternoon. Light air is expected all day meaning the feel-like temperatures remain just as high.
Read More
With a ‘very high’ pollen count in place and sunshine expected throughout the whole day, here is your hour-by-hour forecast for a scorching Monday:
For more Sheffield weather, visit Met Office.
10AM: Sunshine – 22C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
11AM: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
12PM: Cloudy – 27C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
1PM: Cloudy with sunny intervals – 28C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
2PM: Cloudy with sunny intervals – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
3PM: Cloudy – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – 10 per cent chance of rain
4PM: Sunny intervals – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
5PM: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
6PM: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
7PM: Sunny intervals – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
8PM: Sunny intervals – 28C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
9PM: Cloudy with sunny intervals – 27C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain
10PM: Cloudy – 26C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain