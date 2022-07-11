The scorching temperatures and sunshine return to the steel city this week with Monday set to be the hottest of them all.

According to Met Office, the day will see temperatures peak at 30C in the afternoon with consistent temperatures in the high twenties expected all afternoon. Light air is expected all day meaning the feel-like temperatures remain just as high.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

With a ‘very high’ pollen count in place and sunshine expected throughout the whole day, here is your hour-by-hour forecast for a scorching Monday:

For more Sheffield weather, visit Met Office.

10AM: Sunshine – 22C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11AM: Sunshine – 25C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

12PM: Cloudy – 27C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

1PM: Cloudy with sunny intervals – 28C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

2PM: Cloudy with sunny intervals – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

3PM: Cloudy – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – 10 per cent chance of rain

4PM: Sunny intervals – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

5PM: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

6PM: Sunshine – 30C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

7PM: Sunny intervals – 29C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

8PM: Sunny intervals – 28C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain

9PM: Cloudy with sunny intervals – 27C temperatures – Light air winds – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain