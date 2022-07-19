Monday and Tuesday have been scorching in Sheffield and the UK, with record-breaking temperatures hit on Monday and expected to be beaten once again on Tuesday with 39C temperatures forecast for the steel city.

With a level four emergency heat warning and amber heat warning in place for the city, the public have been advised to take caution whilst enjoying the blazing sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms and showers forecast to hit Sheffield on Tuesday evening.

However, after the record-breaking temperatures have been hit on Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms and showers are forecast to give a reprieve for periods of the evening – according to Met Office.

At approximately 4pm, thunder and showers have been forecast to hit the city, before clearing and returning once again for a period around 9pm.