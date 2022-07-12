Sheffield and South Yorkshire currently have a level 2 alert in place as temperatures in the high-20s continue to hit this week.

Temperatures are expected to cool in the region this week, dropping to mid-20s for much of the week, despite plenty of sunshine continuing throughout the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peace Gardens.

However, an extreme weather warning has been issued by Met Office for Sunday and Monday (July 17 and 18) as temperatures look set to hit the mid-30s across much of the UK.

Currently, a level 3 UK Health Security Agency Heat Health Alert is in place for the two days, however, the Government could issue a level 4 alert for the first in history if conditions become so severe.

It is understood that a COBRA Meeting to discuss plans for Britain’s first national heatwave emergency response took place yesterday at Downing Street.

The Government explain that, at a level 4 emergency, illness and death may occur, not just in high-risk groups, and this will require a multi-sector response at national and regional level.

Met Office say the current warning for Sunday and Monday highlights that it is likely the public could experience adverse health effects as a result of the blazing temperatures.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “From Sunday and into Monday, temperatures are likely to be in excess of 35C in the southeast, although the details still remain uncertain. Elsewhere, temperatures could be fairly widely above 32C in England and Wales, and in the mid-to-high 20s Celsius further north.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

“Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.