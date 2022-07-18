After what was a scorching start to the week on Monday, Tuesday will take the levels even higher with a new record temperature in the steel city.

With a level 4 emergency weather warning in place, caution and advice has been issued as the current heatwave takes the heat to another level.

The morning on Tuesday begins with sunshine and sunny intervals, with temperatures already at 26C by 8am. The heat will continue on an upwards trajectory throughout the day, reaching 33C by 11am.

Enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield on the hottest day of the year so far. The Peace Gardens.

Heading into the early afternoon, we will see temperatures match Monday’s highest, with the city experiencing 37C heat by 1pm in the afternoon.

The sun will continue shining throughout the day – and by 2pm, we will see temperatures peak at 39C, with the temperatures continuing at around 38C and 39C all the way through to the evening.

Going into the evening, there will be no sign of the sunshine ending, with more bright and hot weather to close the day.

Temperatures in the evening remain high, with 6pm seeing 33C temperatures and those figures don’t drop below 30C until 9pm when we will see a drop to 29C.

A ‘medium’ pollen count is in place, according to Met Office.