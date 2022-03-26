But all good things come to an end and the weather is set to turn, with temperatures falling to a low of 1C next week as the glorious blue skies are replaced by cloud, rain and sleet showers.

Today, Saturday, March 26, is expected to remain fine, according to the latest Met Office forecast, with a high of 17C.

There will be clear skies on Sunday morning, as runners hit the streets for the Sheffield Half Marathon, before it clouds over, and temperatures are only expected to reach 14C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fine weather is expected to continue this weekend in Sheffield before things turn cooler next week, with the BBC forecasting sleet showers on Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will continue to drop next week, with a high of 7C and a low of just 1C by next Friday, and the weather will be largely cloudy throughout, with light rain expected on Wednesday and on Friday, April 1.

Snow showers possible in parts of the UK

The Met Office forecast for Sheffield only runs until next Friday, but its long range UK forecast, running to Friday, March 8, says that as temperatures drop there will be the potential in the far north for snow showers at low levels.

There will be a mix of sunshine and showers for most, it says with an ‘increased likelihood of wintry hazards, particularly to the north’, and although temperatures will ‘gradually recover to average’ towards the end of the period, overnight frost will remain possible.

According to the BBC, temperatures will reach a high of 19C today before falling to 7C on Wednesday, when light rain and a gentle breeze is forecast.

Sleet showers are expected both next Thursday and Friday mornings, though there will be sunny intervals towards the end of the week.

The BBC expects temperatures to rise slightly during the week beginning April 4, to a high of 12C, but cloudy conditions are likely throughout that week.

What will the weather be like for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Runners lining up for the annual race tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, can expect ideal conditions.

The Met Office says it will be sunny and dry throughout the morning but slightly cooler than it has been, with temperatures of 7C-8C when the starter’s gun fires at 9.30am, rising to a high of 14C by 3pm.