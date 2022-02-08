The challenge is open to runners of all abilities and raises thousands of pounds for charity each year, with charity partners including the Children’s Hospital, Macmillan and St Luke’s.

With a mixture of city centre and Peak District roads, those taking part in the event get to experience everything Sheffield has to offer.

This is everything you need to know about Sheffield half marathon 2022, including the route, race times and how to take part.

And it’s not just runners who are in for a great day – spectators will be able to watch from the start and finish line, as well as make the most of the festivities and find out more about the charities being supported at the Event Village.

Pubs, bars and restaurants across the city will also be open for celebrations after the race.

But the event does mean a number of roads in the city will be closed for a short period, and some diversions will be in place throughout the day, meaning it is a good idea to plan your journey ahead of time.

So when is the half marathon, what is the route and how can you get involved? This is everything you need to know.

Shaffield Half Marathon 2022 is coming up in March - Jamie Hall winner of the Sheffield Half Marathon 2019 crossing the line on Pinstone Street.

When is Sheffield Half Marathon 2022?

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, March 27 and starts at 9.30am.

What is the route for Sheffield Half Marathon?

The race starts and finishes on Arundel Gate, with a circular route around the city, heading up Ecclesall Road towards Ringinglow and coming back towards Endcliffe Park.

The route map for Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

It includes Hathersage Road and Knowle Lane.

A full map of the route has been published, showing drink stations, toilets and other facilities along the way.

These are available on Ecclesall Road South and Ringinglow Road.

When passing through the finish line near the Winter Gardens, runners will collect water and an energy drink, as well as a goody bag with a medal and t-shirt.

The Event Village will also be set up in the area for both participants and spectators to enjoy.

How can I register for Sheffield Half Marathon?

Entries are now open for the race on March 27 and entrants must be 17 or over on the day of the event.

Anyone who wants to take part can do so by visiting the Sheffield Half Marathon website.

General entry costs £39, with UK Athletics Club members paying £37. Both are subject to a 10 per cent processing fee.

Race numbers will be posted out to the address you register with, around 10 days prior to the event.

If you register on event week, you will need to collect your race number from the race office on the weekend of the half marathon.

If you have changed address since registering you will need to let the organisers know.

What roads will be closed for Sheffield Half Marathon?

As thousands of runners descend on the city, a number of roads will be closed for vehicles.

Full details of the road closures have been published on the half marathon website.

As well as the closures, some roads will have no waiting rules in force, parking suspended and some diversions in place.

The road closures include:

A61 Ring Road (anti-clockwise)

Brook Hill to Moore Street – 8.30am to 1.30pm

Moore Street to Eyre Street – 8.30am to 1.30pm

A61 Ring Road (clockwise)

Bramall Lane to Broomspring Lane – 8.30am to 1.30pm

Arundel Gate The Whole – 4am to 4pm

Brickhouse Lane The Whole – 9am to 12.30pm

Causeway Head Road Cross Lane to Dore Road – 9am to 12.30pm

Charles Street Pinstone Street to Arundel Gate – 4am to 1.45pm

Charter Row (northbound)

Fitzwilliam Street to Furnival Gate – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Charter Row (southbound)

Furnival Gate to Holy Green – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Holy Green to Fitzwilliam Street – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Common Lane Ringinglow Road to Cottage Lane – 9am to 1pm

Cross Burgess Street Burgess Street to Pinstone Street – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Cross Lane The Whole – 9am to 12.30pm

Dore Road (eastbound)

Causeway Head Road to Vicarage Lane – 9am to 12.30pm

Ecclesall Road A61 Ring Road to Rustlings Road – 8am to 1.30pm

Ecclesall Road Rustlings Road to Ecclesall Road South – 8.30am to 1.30pm

Ecclesall Road South Ecclesall Road to Hathersage Road – 8.30 to 1.15pm

Ecclesall Road South Crossroads between Millhouses Lane and Knowle Lane – 9am to 1.15pm

Furnival Gate Arundel Gate to Charter Row – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Hathersage Road Whitelow Lane to Cross Lane – 9am to 12.45pm

Hathersage Road Cross Lane to Limb Lane – 9am to 12.15pm

Knowle Lane Ecclesall Road South to Ringinglow Road – 9am to 1.15pm

Knowle Lane Crossroads between Hoober Avenue and Haugh Lane – 9am to 11.15am

Limb Lane Rushley Road to Ecclesall Road South – 9am to 12.45pm

Long Line Sheephill Road to Hathersage Road – 9am to 12.45pm

Moore Street (northbound)

Hanover Way to Fitzwilliam Street – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Moore Street (southbound)

Fitzwilliam Street to Young Street – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Young Street to Hanover Way – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Norfolk Street The Whole – 4am to 4pm

Pinstone Street Cross Burgess Street to Furnival Gate – 8.30am to 1.45pm

Ringinglow Road Knowle Lane to Fulwood Lane – 9am to 1pm

Rushley Road The Whole – 9am to 12.45pm

Sheephill Road Ringinglow Road to Hathersage Road – 9am to 12pm

Surrey Street The Whole – 4am to 4pm

Union Street The Whole – 4am to 1.45pm