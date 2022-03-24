Andrew Heyes from Lodge Moor crossed the line in one hour and six minutes last year to set a new course record.

His official time of 01:06:04 in just his second half marathon was almost five minutes quicker than second place.

The 31-year-old PhD student says: “It’s such a brilliant half marathon, I was taken aback by how many people are on the course to cheer.

"Running up and down Ecclesall Road, it was absolutely heaving with people who were so enthusiastic.”

Andrew’s pre-race meal of choice is mild chilli con carne, but he also recommends spaghetti bolognese.

He has a cup of coffee first thing on the morning of the run, then a bowl of soaked oats two hours before the race starts and a banana or some rice cakes thirty minutes later.

“Go for anything you are going to be able to get up in the morning and run off,” he adds.

"I wouldn’t be going for a curry. Don’t try anything ridiculous thinking it’s going to make a huge difference.

“Don’t try anything you haven’t done before on a race day. Treat it as a normal run, try not to overthink it.”

What’s the best way to tackle the gruelling climb to Ringinglow, according to the king of the hill?

Runners near the end of the gruelling hill climb.

“Whether you’re an elite athlete or someone doing it for the first time you can’t go too hard because it’s so steep,” says Andrew.

"Get the first two miles out of the way feeling relatively comfortable, the crowd help enormously when you get to Hunters Bar.

"Enjoy that section. You know it’s going to be hard and will be tough climbing for that length of time, but you get people on the side of the road all the way until Silverdale School.

"That’s where you need to be concentrating. Once you get to the Norfolk Arms it’s quite literally downhill from there.”

Andrew will miss this year’s event as he prepares for the Manchester Marathon next weekend, when he will aim to achieve the qualifying time of 2:14 to represent England at this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I’m quietly confident of running the standard,” he adds.

Any final advice?