Sheffield is set to be hit by snow again tonight – as it returns to the city once more.

Snow of depths of up to 30cm fell late last week as the city was hit by disruption including closed roads, suspended buses, fallen trees and closed schools on Thursday and Friday, before it melted at the weekend.

But the forecasts this afternoon from the Met Office are predicting it will return to the city in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this time the snowfall is only expected to hit parts of the city which are on high ground.

Snow is set to return to Sheffield tonight, say forecasters. Picture shows snow in the city last week

These are the areas that the Met Office expects to be hit by snow tonight, and the times it is expected to arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Bents Green: Sleet is forecast to start at 1am, turning to snow at 2am. Heavy snow from 2am until 3am. Light snow at 4am. Then clear morning, rain in the afternoon.

> Crookes: Sleet is forecast to start at 1am, turning to snow at 2am. Heavy snow from 2am until 3am. Light snow at 4am. Then clear morning, rain in the afternoon.

> Grenoside: Light snow, 5am, stopping 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Hallam Head: Sleet is forecast to start at 1am, turning to snow at 2am. Heavy snow from 2am until 3am, then light snow from 4am until 7am. Then clear skies. Light snow at 10am. Sleet and rain 12noon to 4pm. Light snow at 6pm and 7pm.

> Stannington: Sleet is forecast to start at 2am, turning to snow at 3am. Heavy snow from 3am until 4am. Then clear, then light snow at 6am. Then clear, and rain in the afternoon.

> Stocksbridge: Sleet is forecast to start at 2am, turning to light snow at 3am. Sleet at 4am. Then clear morning, rain in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Totley: Sleet is forecast to start at 2am, turning to snow at 3am. Heavy snow from 2am until 3am. Light snow until 4am. Then clear morning, rain in the afternoon.