With everyone gearing up to take part in Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on the weekend commencing with June 4, there’s one question in the back of everyone’s minds – what will the weather be like?

With much of the celebrations taking place outdoors (it’s traditional to host or attend a street party), people will be at the mercy of mother nature – so let’s hope that she’s kind to everyone during the first weekend of June.

Will it rain during the Platinum Jubilee weekend?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preparations are being made across the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

While not all weather forecasters are predicting rain – the BBC say it will be mild, with a gentle breeze – it may be a good idea to keep a gazebo handy, just in case a downpour does occur.

The BBC predicts sunshine in Sheffield, but other sources say otherwise. Accuweather is forecasting a spot of rain the afternoon on Saturday, but they estimate that Sunday will play host to showers and even thunderstorms. This is in stark contrast to the BBC’s forecast, so it’s possible that the actual outcome may lie somewhere in between the two. Either way, it’s a good idea to bring a waterproof jacket, just in case.

Of course, a thunderstorm would be a disaster during a street party – due to this, it may be better host yours on the Saturday, rather than the Sunday.

How hot will it get?

Besides the threat of rain, there is little to worry about. Wind gusts are unlikely to exceed 20mph on either day, nor will we face uncomfortably hot temperatures. On Saturday, the temperature will peak at an estimated 19 degrees celsius, while Sunday will have an apex temperature of 15 degrees celsius.

Even if it does rain, which isn’t for definite, Accuweather has stated that the precipitation will not last for longer than two hours on either day. Saturday will see 0.8mm of rain, while Sunday shouldn’t have any more than 4mm.