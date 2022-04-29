An extended bank holiday is being held on June 2 – 5 to mark the 70th anniversary since The Queen’s coronation in 1952.

Already events are being scheduled for Sheffield to get involved with, with more to be confirmed.

Here are just a few examples of events planned for the city so far.

residents of Linscott Road, Woodseats, Sheffield celebrating the Queen's jubilee See story Jeni Harvey Picture Chris Lawton 3rdJune 2012

What events will be taking place in Sheffield during the Platinum Jubilee?

Sheffield Food Festival will return to the city centre during the bank holiday. The popular market will be stocked with local produce, exotic meals and summery drinks for the occasion. Booking is not required either, so drop in if you can. The festival will be held across the Peace Gardens, Winter Gardens, Pinstone Street, Town Hall Square and Millennium Square between 10am and 6pm each day.

Street parties are being encouraged for the Jubilee as a way to get neighbourhoods and communities together to celebrate the Platinum anniversary. If you’re planning on hosting your own street party, get permission from Sheffield City Council so you can close the road. Visit the council website for more information.

The Millennium Gallery in Arundel Gate will be hosting an arts and crafts event on June 1. Visitors will be challenged to draw and create anything based on the number 70. No booking is required.

Local Residents Heidi and Liam Heslop celebrating the Queen's jubilee in Dovedale Road Nether Edge Sheffield See story Jeni Harvey Picture Chris Lawton 3rdJune 2012

Norton Country House is holding an all-day-long celebration to mark the event on June 3. Stand out moments will include a garden party with stalls and games in time for a fly past by the RAF and the BBMF Hurricane. The event runs from 10am to 11.30pm. A similar event will be held at The Lyric Theatre, which costs £5 to attend, but is free for local residents in Dinnington.

St Mathew’s Church on Carver Street will be hosting a street party, offering a hog roast (or veggie option) and drink to those who book tickets in advance through Eventbrite. Adult tickets are £20, while children can attend for £10.

SteelYard Kelham is hosting a more adult oriented event for anyone who wants to celebrate the bank holiday with an all-day-long club party. ‘Skyline’ will run from start at 3pm on June 4 and run until 12.30am with a line up of DJs around the clock. Early bird tickets are still available for £1 on Skiddle.

More events across Sheffield are reportedly in the pipeline.

Lots of events are already planned to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this June bank holiday. Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Secretary of State for Communities Michael Gove MP said in a statement in February: “We want celebrations to be even bigger and better than previous national celebrations and for as many people as possible across the nation to participate.

“Street parties should be encouraged and councils can play an important role in supporting residents who want to organise parties. Relaxing road closure rules to enable street parties to take place as easily as possible will be important.”