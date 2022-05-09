Platinum jubilee events Sheffield: How city will mark Queen's 70 years on throne

Sheffield is preparing its celebrations, with the main Sheffield Council event at the park set to happen on June 2, and street party planning packs now being made available by the authority.

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5, 2022.

Street parties, a town centre parade, and a major event at Norfolk Park are planned to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee in Sheffield next month. Picture shows the Queen's visit to Sheffield to distribute Maundy money in 2015: Picture Scott Merrylees SM1007/90q

Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “This is a historic moment for our country and for HM the Queen. Reigning for 70 years is an incredible achievement. In Sheffield, we look forward to celebrating this unprecedented Jubilee in style together right across the city, from the show in Norfolk Park, the city centre celebrations and the Food Festival to Big Jubilee lunches and street parties.

“I for one will be enjoying the extra bank holiday day this year and I’m sure we will all appreciate it, to take the opportunity to enjoy one or all of the events and celebrations on offer with our families and in our communities.”

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Show Norfolk Park

In Sheffield, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Show will be held in Norfolk Heritage Park on Thursday June 2 , from 1pm to 10pm.

It will be a free entry, family event, including a Jubilee Beacon ceremony at 9.45pm, the Vander Brothers Super Heroes Space Wheel Show, a 1950s fancy dress competition, and a children’s craft tent.

It also includes Cirque Du Bleurgh performing fire juggling, stilt walking and giant bubbles; a Sheffield Sea Cadets display, a community stage with contemporary and traditional music, an artisan craft marquee, local heritage displays, a board games corner, The ‘Tent of Mystery’ and ‘Professor John’s Flea Circus’, family fun fair, food stalls, trade stands and exhibitors.

The Sheffield beacon will be lit as part of the United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations, and is one of over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK.

There will be events, activities and parades in the city centre along with a giant screen to show the Queen’s Party at the Palace on Saturday June 4 and other events across the full weekend. The Town Hall, City Hall, St Paul’s Parade, Inner Peace Gardens and Sheffield Winter Garden will be decorated with Union Jacks and bunting will be on display throughout the city centre including the Moor Market.

Sheffield food festival, over the same bank holiday period, will be jubilee themed.

The Food Festival will be on over the four days and Platinum Jubilee-themed, with events in the town centre including the Peace Gardens.

How to have a street party in Sheffield

Officials are recommending people get involved with The Big Jubilee Lunch project for street parties on Sunday June 5, which is a national project to help people get to know their communities better.

The Big Lunch provides tips and ideas for hosting an event, and Sheffield communities are already planning their celebrations according to council officials.

For those holding their own street party, there is a free party planning pack and more information at www.sheffield.gov.uk/platinumjubilee.