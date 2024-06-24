Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield can expect to swelter in 25C today, marking the start a four-day mini heatwave in the UK.

A yellow heat ‘health alert’ has been issued for most of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Sheffield can expect to see the thermometer rise as high as 27C this week as a four-day heatwave sweeps the UK (June 24-27, 2024).

It comes as the Met Office predicts the temperature will hit 25C in Sheffield today (June 24) before rising as high as 27C on Tuesday. Parts of the East of England have been warned it could reach 31C.

However, it is expected to break and drop down to below 20C by the weekend.

How hot will it get in Sheffield this week during the mini-heatwave? (June 24 - 27, 2024)

Here is the weather forecast for Sheffield this week during the “mini-heatwave”.

Image by the UKHSA showing how a yellow weather warning for heat is in place for much of England between June 24 and 27, 2024. | UKHSA

Monday, June 24:Despite predictions of hazy clouds obscuring much of the sunshine throughout the day, Sheffield can expect to see temperatures rise from 18C this morning to as high as 25C by the late afternoon, reaching a peak between 3pm and 5pm, accompanied by very little breeze. The clouds will also give way at around 8pm and 9pm creating conditions for a balmy summer evening. It will also risks being a stiflingly warm night, remaining as high as 22C well up until midnight.

Tuesday, June 25: A very warm morning of 20C will give way to highs of 26C or even 27C by the afternoon. Patchy cloud throughout the day may keep the heat from becoming overwhelming, and there will again be very little breeze. Another very warm evening as well.

Wednesday, June 26: Things should cool off significantly by Wednesday. Early morning should drop to around 15C with highs of 24C by the afternoon.

Thursday, June 27: Much cooler by comparison, with predicted highs of 21C and the wind picking up greatly as the day goes on.

What does the yellow health warning for heat in England mean?

The UKHSA has issued a yellow weather warning for heat for between 8am and 5pm from Monday until Thursday (June 24 - 27).

A yellow warning indicates heat that will mainly affect people who are vulnerable. People can still continue their daily routine but there may be impacts on travel.

Particularly, The agency warns the heat is likely to put stress on NHS services and there is a greater risk of ill health for the country’s “vulnerable population.”

These include an "observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups", the UKHSA said.