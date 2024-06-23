Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devastated dad has told how he had to be held back by police as flames destroyed buildings on his beloved Sheffield allotment last night.

Firefighters were sent to the scene in Darnall, late on Saturday night, after the flames had been spotted by a nearby business, which called in emergency services, he said.

But David Dunne, whose buildings were destroyed by the flames at Catley Road allotments, has told how he tried to rush onto the blazing site to save his pigeons after arriving to find his outbuildings ablaze.

The fire at the allotments | Submitted

He said police held him back to protect him from putting himself in danger as he watched on helplessly, fearing his pigeons would be burned to death.

He said: “Everything seemed to be ablaze. I tried to rush in to protect my pigeons, but the police escorted me away - they had to take me away. I just wanted to save the pigeons, but I completely understand why they stopped me.”

In the end, firefighters were able to stop the blaze before it reached the pigeons.

He said South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had sent investigators to find the cause of the fire. He is worried it could be arson.

Firefighters at the Catley Street allotments in Darnall | Submitted

He said: “I had been building a stall for my 11-year-old daughter to sell sweets from while I was there yesterday. I locked up at about 4.30pm. I have a friend who left at around 7pm, and another at 8.30pm. Everything was all right at that point.

“Then the fire service got a call to say it was on fire, and I got a call from a friend. It burned my cabin and my dog kennels down. It got to about 5m from my pigeon sheds.”

Up until two weeks ago, the kennels contained three Patterdale terriers. But David had to have them rehomed after being told he could no longer keep them there.

He said they could have been burned to death if they had still been there.

He is devastated at the loss of the buildings. He said his children and many other relatives’ children visit the allotment at weekends, often making things like swings and slides there.

Relatives have now launched a crowd funding campaign to try to help raise enough money to rebuild. Log on here to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/f/9ypuvh-help-rebuild?lang=en_GB&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

He said: “We have nothing left. I’m looking for funds to help rebuild.

“I have never seen my children upset like they are. We need to buy building materials to rebuild for the whole community. Even the smallest amount will help.”