Sheffield weather: Sunny Saturday today and dry Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weather forecast

The Met Office is forecasting sun for Sheffield this afternoon, after a morning that will see cloud, but sunny intervals.

Much of the cloud is expected to clear this afternoon, with several hours of bright sunshine expected between 2pm and 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A youngster cools off in the fountain in Sheffield's Peace Gardens during warm weather. Sheffield has a sunny Saturday forcast today and dry Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weather forecast also

Highests temperatures are forecast for late afternoon, with the mercury rising to 21C by 5pm.

Sunday is forecast to be dry but cloudy all day, with temperatures not expected to rise above 19C.

However, long range forecasters are predicting fine weather around the time of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, which runs from Thursday June 2 until Sunday June 5.

The Met Office’s long range forecast for Sheffield and the rest of the UK states: “There is a trend towards more settled patterns and overall drier conditions for the end of the month.

"This will generally lead to fine and dry weather across much of the UK, but some showers or longer spells of rain are still possible in places.

"Temperatures will probably be warm or very warm at first but may become nearer to average though mid-June, with some warm spells remaining possible.”

But forecasters say although they can still forecast the general feel of the weather to a relatively high level of accuracy that far ahead, it becomes harder to offer local detail.