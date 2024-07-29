Sheffield retro: Lost schools of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, including Wisewood Secondary and Earl Marshal

By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Everybody remembers their school days, for better or worse, whether it’s for a much-loved or feared teacher, or for the friendships forged.

Those memories will never fade but the schools in which they were created have in many cases closed, changed their name over the years or been demolished.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s lost schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The schools pictured include Myers Grove School, Gleadless Valley Secondary School, Westfield Secondary School, Wisewood Secondary School, Firth Park Grammar School and Park House School, among others.

As well as the buildings themselves, some of the images show the pupils and teachers who worked there, with youngsters seen in the playground and in the kitchen for a domestic science lesson.

What are your abiding memories of the schools pictured, or other schools which have closed over the years?

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Some of Sheffield's lost schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s

1. Lost Schools.jpg

Some of Sheffield's lost schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90sPhoto: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Earl Marshal School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary School) and Owler Lane Infant School (formerly Owler Lane County School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in February 1975.

2. Earl Marshal School

Earl Marshal School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary School) and Owler Lane Infant School (formerly Owler Lane County School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in February 1975.Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Norfolk School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, in February 1975.

3. Norfolk School

Norfolk School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, in February 1975.Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Myers Grove Secondary School, on Wood Lane, in Stannington, Sheffield, in March 1966.

4. Myers Grove Secondary School

Myers Grove Secondary School, on Wood Lane, in Stannington, Sheffield, in March 1966.Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield