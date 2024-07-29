Those memories will never fade but the schools in which they were created have in many cases closed, changed their name over the years or been demolished.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s lost schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

The schools pictured include Myers Grove School, Gleadless Valley Secondary School, Westfield Secondary School, Wisewood Secondary School, Firth Park Grammar School and Park House School, among others.

As well as the buildings themselves, some of the images show the pupils and teachers who worked there, with youngsters seen in the playground and in the kitchen for a domestic science lesson.

What are your abiding memories of the schools pictured, or other schools which have closed over the years?

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Lost Schools.jpg Some of Sheffield's lost schools of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s

Earl Marshal School Earl Marshal School (formerly Owler Lane Secondary School) and Owler Lane Infant School (formerly Owler Lane County School), on Owler Lane, Sheffield, in February 1975.

Norfolk School Norfolk School, on Craddock Road, Sheffield, in February 1975.

Myers Grove Secondary School Myers Grove Secondary School, on Wood Lane, in Stannington, Sheffield, in March 1966.