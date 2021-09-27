In its long range weather forecast from October 1 to October 10, the Met Office says a low pressure system to the north of the UK will dominate at the start of the period, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

This means, the city is likely to be battered with more bands of rain, heavy at times and interspersed with cooler and showery periods but some sunny spells too.

Conditions are expected to be drier and more settled in the south and east of the country, but rain and strong winds from the north and west could still reach those areas too.

More rain is expected to be on its way beginning October, the Met Office said.

Early on in the 10 day period, temperatures are likely to be below average for this time of year, but will gradually rise to near average levels.

From October 11 to October 25, the Met Office says the weather looks likely to be more settled towards the end of the month.

Forecasters believe high pressure will dominate in the south, resulting in drier and more settled conditions there.

Lower pressure is expected to prevail in the north, resulting in the wettest weather.

However, there is a chance that settled conditions will become more prevalent across the majority of the UK for a period of time.

Temperatures will most likely be near or slightly above average, forecasters believe.