Sheffield weather: Heavy rain causes traffic chaos in city, here’s when it is expected to stop

Tram passengers were also warned to expect delays on some services due to the wet weather, which is expected to last until midday today.

Stagecoach said due to the heavy rain and flooding earlier, its tram services experienced delays across the system but now that the rain has lessened, the delays were less than five minutes at 9.20am.

The wet weather is expected to continue until afternoon

Fulwood Road was also congested earlier due to flooding.

In Handsworth, residents said flooding has occurred on Main Road, leading to Darnall.

Sheffield has been battered with heavy rain since early this morning after enjoying a sunny Sunday, with highs of 21°C and plenty of sunny intervals.

According to the Met Office, the city will continue to be wet until this afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers expected.

Tonight, there will be further showers at times as the temperature dips to a low of 6°C.

On Tuesday, Sheffield will have a bright start before being hit with showers or longer spells of rain, with a maximum temperature of 15°C.

The forecasters said temperatures are like likely to fall, with much more wind and rain on the way at the end of the month and into the beginning of October.

Here's an hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield today:

9am: Heavy rain

10am: Cloudy

11am: Cloudy

Noon: Light shower

1pm: Sunny

2pm: Cloudy

3pm: Light shower

4pm: Sunny

5pm: Sunny intervals

6pm: Sunny

7pm: Clear

8pm: Clear

9pm: Clear

10pm: Clear