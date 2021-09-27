Sheffield fuel shortage: live updates as petrol stations overwhelmed by weekend of panic buying
Here are the latest news and updates relating to which petrol stations are closed and where to get petrol near you.
Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield have seen a surge of motorists filling up their tanks.
The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.
Some petrol stations are closed due to the volume of people purchasing petrol over the weekend creating shortages, while other petrol stations are operating a £35 minimum spend.
Refresh this page for updates on which local petrol stations near you have fuel available, and which petrol retailers are closed due to shortages.
Sheffield fuel shortage LIVE: where has petrol near me and which petrol stations are closed?
Last updated: Monday, 27 September, 2021, 13:59
Here’s where you can buy fuel this afternoon
The Star phoned every petrol station it could in Sheffield on Monday (September 27) to ask if they had any petrol. The results were bleak.
As of 2pm today, out of 45 petrol stations contacted by the Star today, only five were able to confirm they had fuel on sale.
Ecclesall Road petrol shortages at The Texaco at Banner Cross
The Texaco at Banner Cross on Ecclesall Road is out of all fuel.
The worker said they ran out on Saturday. They hope to get a delivery tonight but it’s not definite.
Which stations have fuel this afternoon?
Sainsbury’s Archer Road station is reportedly empty, but Tesco on Abbeydale Road is open.
Motorists urged to book MOTs now amidst appointment shortage fears
As well as ongoing fuel shortages, Sheffield motorists are being urged to plan ahead and book their vehicles in for MOTs amid a fear of a shortage of appointments in the city.
Here are the petrol stations that were out of fuel this morning and where to get fuel near you
Out of 21 petrol stations contacted by the Star as of time of writing this morning (September 27), eight said they had no fuel for sale and only one could say they had fuel on sale – Texaco, on East Bank Road.
Texaco on Savile Street, Penistone Road, Burncross Road and Bradway Road were all out of fuel this morning, along with Tesco on Abbeydale Road, White Lane service station on White Lane, Sainsbury’s on Archer Road and Shell on Carlisle Street.
Queues are reportedly not too bad at Morrisons Sheffield - Ecclesfield
Motorists urged to ‘carry on as usual’ and avoid panic buying
