Sheffield fuel shortage LIVE: where has petrol near me and which petrol stations are closed?

Despite being warned that panic buying would only worsen the fuel shortage situation, petrol stations across Sheffield have seen a surge of motorists filling up their tanks.

The UK is estimated to be short 100,000 HGV drivers, with shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has discouraged drivers from panic buying petrol, advising them to “carry on as usual”.

Sheffield is experiencing 'panic-buying' of motor fuel as a shortage of lorry drivers on Covid and Brexit fallout could reportedly see the government use the army to make deliveries. Photo by: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Some petrol stations are closed due to the volume of people purchasing petrol over the weekend creating shortages, while other petrol stations are operating a £35 minimum spend.

Refresh this page for updates on which local petrol stations near you have fuel available, and which petrol retailers are closed due to shortages.