With the UK’s best food hall residing here, not to mention all the roads which are lined with takeaways, as well as those off the beaten path, Sheffield is one of my favourite places to grab a bite.
Not to mention it’s where t’old wife’s family live and I need to keep in the good books with the in-laws who tell me vegan food here is pretty awesome too.
Sheffield really is full of mini oases of food. Perhaps the city’s secret ingredient isn’t just Hendersons Relish, it’s the ultimate capital of food up north.
Below are 10 of my favourite places to eat in Sheffield.
1. Smashed & Pulled
Smashed and Pulled, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, were more than worthy winners of a solid 10 rating from me. I nibbled my way through their famous ‘smash box’, made up of loaded fries with pulled beef, chicken wings and a burger. Not only are the lads who work there lovely but the food is some of the best I’ve had. I was just gutted that when I’m filming I don’t get to eat it all Photo: Google
2. Munchies
I could literally spend a week eating my way down Abbeydale Road and on to London Road. If you are passing London Road you can’t miss Munchies which has great quality hand breaded chicken burgers, and this is coming from a former butcher. The ingredients here set this place aside from some of its neighbouring takeaways. Photo: Google
3. Wingin' It
If you feel like chick, chick, chicken today head for your lunch at Wingin' it on South Road, Walkley, which was previously based at Sheffield Plate food hall in Orchard Square shopping centre Photo: Rate My Takeaway/Danny Malin
4. Little Dough
Even when I hopped over to Cutlery Works ‘the best food hall in the UK 2022,’ I dined on the curb of the busy main road rather than inside. While it’s not cheap, you pay for the good quality of food and surroundings. The food court is like walking into my little piece of heaven in Kelham Island. I tucked into freshly baked pizzas from Little Dough. I chose Outlaw pizza, which has a BBQ base topped with mozzarella, red onions, ham hock, pepperoni, a ranch drizzle and spring onions. Plus Daredevil pizza, which was made up of a Napolitan tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions, pepperoni, nduja, fresh oregano, crushed chillies and extra virgin olive oil. Both pizzas cost £15 each. With all the meat, cheese and good quality dough, the pizzas were still worth a solid 10. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube