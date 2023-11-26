4 . Little Dough

Even when I hopped over to Cutlery Works ‘the best food hall in the UK 2022,’ I dined on the curb of the busy main road rather than inside. While it’s not cheap, you pay for the good quality of food and surroundings. The food court is like walking into my little piece of heaven in Kelham Island. I tucked into freshly baked pizzas from Little Dough. I chose Outlaw pizza, which has a BBQ base topped with mozzarella, red onions, ham hock, pepperoni, a ranch drizzle and spring onions. Plus Daredevil pizza, which was made up of a Napolitan tomato sauce topped with mozzarella, red onions, pepperoni, nduja, fresh oregano, crushed chillies and extra virgin olive oil. Both pizzas cost £15 each. With all the meat, cheese and good quality dough, the pizzas were still worth a solid 10. Photo: Rate My Takeaway/YouTube