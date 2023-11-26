Paul Heckingbottom faced fresh questions about his future as Sheffield United manager after the Blades' sorry display in their 3-1 defeat to relegation rivals Bournemouth. United's display at Bramall Lane was arguably their worst of the season, in a campaign which has already seen them hammered 8-0 and 5-0, and prompted further doubts about their chances of survival.

United kicked off knowing that a victory over the Cherries, and a Luton defeat to Crystal Palace, would lift them out of the bottom three but the reversal of both scenarios leaves them four points adrift of fourth-bottom Luton and bereft of confidence and belief ahead of next weekend's trip to bottom club Burnley.

On an afternoon of such magnitude and opportunity United simply never got going and the margin of defeat could have been far greater for the away side, who had 23 shots and 11 on target. The Blades first tested away goalkeeper Neto minutes from time before Oli McBurnie headed a consolation goal for 3-1 with seconds left.

Any positive momentum generated by four points from the two games before this has been evaporated, with Heckingbottom asked what he would say to supporters wondering if he is still the right man to take their team forward. "Listen, it's not their decision or my decision," he replied.