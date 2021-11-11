In its latest November predictions the forecaster has ruled out the chance of an arctic blast in the coming week, despite reports from a number of national newspapers that heavy snow is set to fall across the UK.

Although it has been suggested by some outlets that temperatures could plummet to below freezing by the middle of the month, the Met Office has not issued any weather warnings or snow forecasts for Sheffield over the next few weeks.

However, according to the long range forecast there is a chance of some colder spells and ‘wintry conditions’ by the beginning of December – but when will it actually snow in Sheffield and South Yorkshire?

The Met Office has issued its long range weather forecast for November in Sheffield and has ruled out the chance of snow - but this is when the first snowfall of the season is most likely in South Yorkshire. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

This is what we know so far about the weather forecast for the rest of November.

What is the weather forecast for November in Sheffield?

The Met Office has issued its long range forecast for the rest of the month and is predicting ‘changeable and autumnal’ conditions for most it, including ‘rain and strong winds’.

This weekend is likely to bring some lighter winds than of late and temperatures look set to be around 11C-12C, with the odd chance of showers and plenty of cloud cover.

From next week – November 15 – temperatures are expected to drop, although the Met Office predicts a ‘brief recovery’ soon afterwards – before another downtrend later in the month.

It adds: “This would bring an increasing chance of some wintry conditions, mainly over the higher ground in the north, but with a slight risk to lower levels.”

The forecaster says ‘there are signs of an increased likelihood of north to northwesterly winds’ from the end of November and the beginning of November, with overall temperatures likely to be ‘near or slightly below average’.

‘Unsettled, wetter and windier conditions’ are also on the cards as we head into the last month of the year.

When will it snow in Sheffield?

There are not currently any predictions for snowfall in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, although the Met Office does suggest there is a ‘slightly higher than normal chance of some wintry conditions’ in the north of England before December 10.

While it’s unclear whether this means snow is on the cards or not, it could be quite likely as the first snowfall of last year occurred on December 3.

The flurries continued over the following days with temperatures dipping below freezing throughout the beginning of December, suggesting that this year could follow a similar pattern.

MetCheck, a weather forecasting service which compares data from previous years dating all the way back to 1860, suggests that the heaviest snowfall in Sheffield is usually around January 12.

It also suggests that the most likely chance of any snowfall in Sheffield over the coming months will be between the period of January 12 and January 29, 2022.

The Met Office says forecasting snow can be particularly difficult in the UK, as ‘most precipitation either starts off as snow or supercooled raindrops’, but melts as it gets closer to the ground, meaning we usually see rain, sleet or hail.