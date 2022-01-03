According to the Met Office there is a chance of some snow or sleet in the early hours of the morning, especially over higher ground.

And Sheffield City Council says its gritter driver will be heading out on priority routes above 200m from 5.30pm this evening, before treating all priority routes from 8.30pm.

Gritters in Sheffield are preparing to head out and treat high priority routes tonight as heavy rain is forecast to turn to snow.

Priority routes include the main arterial routes which link Sheffield to other major cities and motorways, as well as bus routes, link roads and roads where key public service facilities are located.

Although temperatures have been milder this week, they are set to drop again from the early hours of tomorrow morning – Tuesday, January 4.

Heavy rain is set to begin at midnight, before temperatures plummet to just 2C at 3am and the rain turns to sleet.

Highs of 3C are expected tomorrow with a ‘feels like’ temperature of just -3C.

National Highways Yorkshire is also urging people to drive safely tonight and to expect ‘adverse wintry weather’.

Gritters are expected to be out on routes across the county.

National Highways has published a checklist for safe winter driving on its website, including planning your route and checking for travel updates before heading it out, as well as keeping an eye on the weather forecast.