Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain set to turn to snow tonight and temperatures plummet

Sheffield could be set for snow and sleet tonight according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

By Brogan Maguire
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 7:30 pm

Sheffield council says gritter lorries are heading out in preparation and National Highways Yorkshire is warning of ‘adverse wintry weather’.

Temperatures are also set to plummet towards freezing overnight.

It comes as the UK enjoyed the warmest ever New Year's Eve on record last week.

The Met Office has said snow and sleet could be on the way for Sheffield tonight - here is the hour by hour weather forecast.

Unseasonably mild weather meant Sheffield basked in temperatures of up to 15C on December 31 and the warmer conditions have continued over the weekend.

But all that is set to change tonight as heavy rain will sweep across the city and temperatures will drop from double figures to closer to zero.

But when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield overnight on January 3.

Met Office weather forecast Sheffield

The Met Office says ‘clear, cold and breezy conditions’ are on the way tonight, with ‘widespread frost and icy patches’.

Snow and sleet are also expected over higher ground and hills and temperatures are ‘turning cold’ after a warmer few days.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, will feel ‘significantly colder than recent days’, with ‘brisk winds’ and ‘isolated wintry showers’.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the night.

7pm: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds 20mph

8pm: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds 20mph

9pm: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds 21mph

10pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds 17mph

11pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds 16mph

Midnight: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C, winds 13mph

1am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 4C, winds 18mph

2am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 3C, winds 19mph

3am: 70 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 19mph

4am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 19mph

5am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 17mph

6am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 18mph

7am: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 20mph

8am: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 23mph

SheffieldMet Office