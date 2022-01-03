Sheffield weather: Hour by hour forecast as heavy rain set to turn to snow tonight and temperatures plummet
Sheffield could be set for snow and sleet tonight according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
Sheffield council says gritter lorries are heading out in preparation and National Highways Yorkshire is warning of ‘adverse wintry weather’.
Temperatures are also set to plummet towards freezing overnight.
It comes as the UK enjoyed the warmest ever New Year's Eve on record last week.
Unseasonably mild weather meant Sheffield basked in temperatures of up to 15C on December 31 and the warmer conditions have continued over the weekend.
But all that is set to change tonight as heavy rain will sweep across the city and temperatures will drop from double figures to closer to zero.
But when is snow expected? Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield overnight on January 3.
Met Office weather forecast Sheffield
The Met Office says ‘clear, cold and breezy conditions’ are on the way tonight, with ‘widespread frost and icy patches’.
Snow and sleet are also expected over higher ground and hills and temperatures are ‘turning cold’ after a warmer few days.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, January 4, will feel ‘significantly colder than recent days’, with ‘brisk winds’ and ‘isolated wintry showers’.
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the night.
7pm: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds 20mph
8pm: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds 20mph
9pm: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds 21mph
10pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds 17mph
11pm: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds 16mph
Midnight: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 7C, winds 13mph
1am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 4C, winds 18mph
2am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 3C, winds 19mph
3am: 70 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 19mph
4am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C, winds 19mph
5am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 17mph
6am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 18mph
7am: Cloudy, less than five per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds 20mph
8am: Clear skies, less than five per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds 23mph