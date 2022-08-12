Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top seven contenders to welcome the international song contest in May next year was announced at 8.35am this morning (August 12).

It was never in doubt, but the Steel City is now in the running to hold the live show at the Utilita Arena.

The UK has been selected to host the 2023 competition after the UK's Sam Ryder finished runner-up to winners Ukraine at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other cities on the shortlist included Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool and Birmingham.

The minimum requirement for getting on the list was a 10,000 capacity stadium to throw the party.

But Sheffield is in a strong position after the success of the Euro 2022 Semi-Final at Bramall Lane, which saw the Lionesses beat Sweden 4-0 in front of a sold out crowd to advance to the tournament final.

As the second place winners in 2022, the UK was invited to host the event in Ukraine’s stead due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Sheffield's Utilita Arena is big enough to meet the Eurovision hosting requirements.

Councillor Martin Smith, economic development and skills policy committee chair said: “It's fantastic news that we have been shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

“We’re working with our partners across the region on the next stage of the bidding process. It’s an exciting step closer in our collaboration on this, and we plan to work with our Ukrainian communities and partners, bringing cultures together in solidarity.

"We know that Sheffield can put on a fantastic show and deliver international events at the highest level.

"We expect the bidding process to be complete in Autumn.”

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Crack open the bucks fizz, Eurovision are making their minds up – and the only correct choice is Sheffield and South Yorkshire!

“I’ve previously said that Sheffield seemed the obvious choice to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, you’d have to be a spaceman not to. But I will say it again - we have the venues, the heritage, the track record and the passion that Eurovision deserves in such an important year for the contest, that would be held in solidarity with our friends and partners in Ukraine.”