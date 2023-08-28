After a washout summer, can we hope for any improvements in the final week of the kids' school holidays?

There’s only one week left before exasperated parents can once again drop off their children at the gates of their school, but until then we can all hope for at least one summer’s day.

It’s probably fair to say that most of us here in Sheffield haven’t exactly been feeling the love from the great British summertime this year. Since sunny June, all we have seen in July and August is flash floods, lightning storms, fog, and a whole lot of mud - but will we have any sun as we head into September?

Unfortunately, the Met Office has put together its latest weather predictions, and it doesn’t show much chance of improvement.

Monday, August 28

The Summer Bank Holiday isn’t really living up to its name this year. While the morning has started off with sunshine and blue skies, the Met Office says the sunny intervals will turn to cloud by midday. We can expect highs of 19C.

Tuesday, August 29

Tomorrow will see a slightly sunnier day, but similar temperatures with highs of 19C. The morning will see sunny intervals followed by a patch of cloud at lunchtime. From around 2pm, the sunshine will stick around for the rest of the day until sunset.

Wednesday, August 30

On Wednesday, the Met Office predicts what looks to be the final sunny day of August. Peak temperatures will be slightly lower at 18C, with lows of 11C reminding us of what is just around the corner.

Thursday, August 31 - Sunday, September 3

The remainder of the week takes a turn for the worse with clouds and light rain. Temperatures will remain fairly stable, fluctuating between highs of 18C and 20C, but the rise in humidity will make it difficult to dry the school uniforms on the washing line outside.

The national weather agency’s long range weather forecast doesn’t hint at a soaring Indian summer this year, although the back end of September could see above average temperatures across the UK.