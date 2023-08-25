Hundreds of Sheffield students opened their envelopes to happy news on GCSE Results Day on August 24 - here are all the pictures we have.

After years of hard work and perseverance through a school journey hit by Covid-19 and three lockdowns, students across Sheffield collected their GCSE results on Thursday.

Despite the Government's assurances this years results would be driven down from how they were in 2021 and 2022 to end 'grade inflation', teenagers came out with better marks on average than they did in 2019.

There was plenty to celebrate across Sheffield's schools on Thursday and The Star received dozens of happy pictures of pupils getting their envelopes. Here are the best from across the city.

Featured schools include Firth Park Academy, Outwood Academy, UTC Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield Park Academy, Eckington School, Westfield School, Sheffield Springs Academy, Silverdale School, and Stocksbridge High School.

UTC Sheffield City Centre Students from UTC Sheffield City Centre celebrate a 100 per cent pass rate in Triple Science.

Firth Park Academy Harun Wice, at Firth Park Academy

Outwood Academy Celebrations at Outwood Academy