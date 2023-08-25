News you can trust since 1887
GCSE Results Day 2023 Sheffield: All the pictures of students celebrating from across Steel City schools

Hundreds of Sheffield students opened their envelopes to happy news on GCSE Results Day on August 24 - here are all the pictures we have.

Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

After years of hard work and perseverance through a school journey hit by Covid-19 and three lockdowns, students across Sheffield collected their GCSE results on Thursday.

Despite the Government's assurances this years results would be driven down from how they were in 2021 and 2022 to end 'grade inflation', teenagers came out with better marks on average than they did in 2019.

There was plenty to celebrate across Sheffield's schools on Thursday and The Star received dozens of happy pictures of pupils getting their envelopes. Here are the best from across the city.

Featured schools include Firth Park Academy, Outwood Academy, UTC Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield Park Academy, Eckington School, Westfield School, Sheffield Springs Academy, Silverdale School, and Stocksbridge High School.

Students from UTC Sheffield City Centre celebrate a 100 per cent pass rate in Triple Science.

1. UTC Sheffield City Centre

Students from UTC Sheffield City Centre celebrate a 100 per cent pass rate in Triple Science.

Harun Wice, at Firth Park Academy

2. Firth Park Academy

Harun Wice, at Firth Park Academy

Celebrations at Outwood Academy

3. Outwood Academy

Celebrations at Outwood Academy

Outwood Academy

4. Outwood Academy

Outwood Academy

