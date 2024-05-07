Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring has sprung! At least for now, the rain is set to subside for several days of warmth and sunshine in Sheffield.

A dry week is predicted, and currently the weekend is expected to be dry for the first time in a while.

Perhaps it is not quite a heatwave, but the warmth during the week will likely be drawing many people out to the beer gardens.

The forecast for the next seven days, including the weekend, is below.

Endcliffe Park in the sun

Tuesday (May 7)

We are looking at a totally dry Tuesday, with temperatures getting up to 17 degrees C between 4pm and 8pm.

It will feel humid throughout the day and evening, reaching its heights (70 per cent) at midday and from about 9pm.

Despite the warmth, it’s staying cloudy for most of the day, with the sun predicted to come out only between 6pm and 9pm.

Wednesday (May 8)

Similarly to Tuesday, it will be warm but still heavily overcast.

From 11 degrees C in the morning (8am), it will go up a degree or two each hours and stay at the height of 19 degrees C between 2pm and 7pm.

The sun is expected to be out for while between midday and 1pm.

Thursday (May 9)

On Thursday, it will stay above 16 degrees C for the whole day after 10am.

The afternoon (1pm until 7pm) is expected to be 19 degrees C.

Unfortunately the whole day will be cloudy - but it should stay dry.

The Peak District, with acres of rolling green countryside.

Friday (May 10)

On Friday, it will stay above 17 degrees C for the whole day after 10am.

The afternoon (1pm until 7pm) is set to be 20 degrees C, reaching a height of 21 degrees C at about 4pm.

Again, all day will be cloudy but dry.

Saturday (May 11)

For once, the forecast has saved the best for the weekend!

The sun will have finally broken through the clouds, and is expected to be shining throughout the day.

It will also be the hottest day of the week so far, hitting 18 degrees C by 10am, and getting up to 22 degrees C by 4pm (although there is likely to be some cloud coverage by then).

Sunday (May 12)

Another gorgeous day of weather is forecast, with blue skies in the morning and evening, and a mix of sun and cloud between 1pm and 4pm.

From 15 degrees C at 10am, it will increase to 21 degrees C by 4pm, dropping to 16 degrees C again by 10pm.

Monday (May 13)

By Monday, it will cool down ever so slightly, reaching heights of 19 degrees between 1pm and 4pm.