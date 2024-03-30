There are plenty of charming villages to visit which are only a short drive, train journey or bike ride from Sheffield city centre, and ideal for anyone wanting to swap the buzz of city life for something a bit calmer.
Below are some of the best villages you can visit which are close to Sheffield, beloved for their great views, scenic walks, independent shops and friendly pubs, among other things.
One boasts one of the UK’s most stunning open air pools, another is steeped in literary history, while a third is famed for its industrial heritage, with a piece of locomotive history you can’t see anywhere else in the world.
These are some of The Star's favourite villages to explore near Sheffield Photo: National World
2. Hathersage
Hathersage is another Peak District gem - again it is well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café. You can also visit Hathersage Swimming Pool, a picturesque, heated open air pool. Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Thorpe Salvin
Thorpe Salvin, between Worksop and Harthill, contains the ruins of Thorpe Hall. It has a church, St Peter's, and a popular pub called the Parish Oven, with a large beer garden. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Castleton
Castleton, in the picturesque Hope Valley, is only around a 45-minute drive from Sheffield and boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Peak District. There are a number of caves to explore, you can climb the steps to the Norman ruins of Peveril Castle, overlooking the village, or you can take it easy and visit one of the man cafés, tea rooms and pubs. There are also some great shops, several selling jewellery made from the semi-precious stone Blue John, which is unique to the area. Photo: Jason Chadwick