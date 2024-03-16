Beauty spots near Sheffield ranked as best places to watch sunrises and sunsets in the UK – including Mam Tor and Curbar

Several beauty spots in the Peak District near Sheffield have been named as some of the UK’s best places to watch sunrises and sunsets.
By David Walsh
Published 16th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

The experts at Blacks have analysed social media data to uncover the best places for taking in sunrises and sunsets across the UK.

A total of four locations in the national park near Sheffield were ranked inside the top 10 nationwide – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list?

Several famous sites near Sheffield made it onto the list.

1. Derbyshire and Peak District sunset spots

Photo: Harry Howitt Photography - stock.adobe.com

Mam Tor was ranked as the second best place for watching sunsets and sunrises across the country - only beaten to the top spot by Snowdon.

2. Mam Tor

Photo: Copyright (c) 2017 Lukasz Pajor/Shutterstock.

With views like this, it is easy to see why Mam Tor is so popular for those wanting to take in a beautiful sunset.

3. Mam Tor

Photo: Copyright (c) 2017 Rob Bates Photography/Shutterstock

Bamford Edge was the next place to make it onto the list, being ranked as the 5th best spot for sunset watchers across the country.

4. Bamford Edge

Photo: Harry Howitt Photography - stock.adobe.com

