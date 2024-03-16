The experts at Blacks have analysed social media data to uncover the best places for taking in sunrises and sunsets across the UK.
A total of four locations in the national park near Sheffield were ranked inside the top 10 nationwide – is there anywhere you think should be added to the list?
1. Derbyshire and Peak District sunset spots
Several famous sites near Sheffield made it onto the list. Photo: Harry Howitt Photography - stock.adobe.com
2. Mam Tor
Mam Tor was ranked as the second best place for watching sunsets and sunrises across the country - only beaten to the top spot by Snowdon. Photo: Copyright (c) 2017 Lukasz Pajor/Shutterstock.
With views like this, it is easy to see why Mam Tor is so popular for those wanting to take in a beautiful sunset. Photo: Copyright (c) 2017 Rob Bates Photography/Shutterstock
4. Bamford Edge
Bamford Edge was the next place to make it onto the list, being ranked as the 5th best spot for sunset watchers across the country. Photo: Harry Howitt Photography - stock.adobe.com