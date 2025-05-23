Gardeners, rejoice - the first proper downpour in weeks is heading for Sheffield tonight, before stopping in time for the Blades vs Sunderland game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spring Bank Holiday weekend will get off to a soggy start today (May 23) - and, for once, people might be happy to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has warned of a “marked change” in the UK’s weather today, starting with an overnight deluge from a “500-mile long rain wall” sweeping over the British Isles.

Image by the Met Office. Forecasters say a 500-mile long band of heavy rain will sweep over the UK this weekend, putting an end to a four-week long drought for many areas. | Met Office

It comes after one of the warmest and driest springs on record, with Sheffield not seeing any rain for around a month apart from a sprinkling May 20.

Meanwhile, any Sheffield United fans heading to Wembley for the Sunderland game on Saturday afternoon may be happy to know the rain is forecast to clear away completely in London in time for kick-off at 3:01pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather forecast for Spring Bank Holiday weekend 2025 (May 23 - 26)

Here’s the weather forecast for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend in Sheffield.

Sheffield is due for a long expected downpour this bank holiday weekend with a downpour arriving from 10pm on May 23, followed by scattered showers all weekend. | National World, Met Office

Friday, May 23, 2025: Another warm, dry day with beaming sun and highs of 19C will give way to a deluge. Enjoy the sunny spring Friday evening before the washout begins at around 10pm. Overnight, heavy rain will sweep the city between 11pm and 5am, with stiff breezes of up to 25mph.

Saturday, May 24, 2025: Very turbulent weather. The overnight downpour will ease up into patchy rainclouds that will likely persist until midday. It will be warm with highs of 18C by the afternoon when spotty showers are likely. Increased chance of light rain in the evening from 8pm and up until midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, May 25, 2025: Blustery. Scattered but widespread showers are predicted all day with patchy sunshine, and very strong winds of up to 47mph. Predicted highs of 15C.

Monday, May 26, 2025, Spring Bank Holiday: More turbulent conditions. Good chance of rain all day broken up by patchy sunshine, with stiff winds of up to 35mph and cooling down to 14C.

Weather forecast in London for Sheffield United Vs Sunderland A.F.C - May 24

Here’s the weather forecast for Sheffield United fans heading to London to watch the Blades vs Black Cats game at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London is also in for a downpour overnight into Saturday, May 24.

However, The Met Office is predicting the deluge will come to a stop by 11am and largely stay dry for the rest of the day, instead staying cloudy with beats of sunshine.

It will also be remarkably warm, with highs of 20C by the afternoon when the game begins.

However, by kick off time at 3:01pm, a stiff wind reaching over 30mph is expected to arrive.