We may not have had Platini or Pirlo - but a university professor has put his name to research which he says shows Sheffield invented passing in football.

The document published in an academic journal looks at Victorian accounts of the game dating back to the 1860s, and comes to the conclusion that when players in most places were just trying to dribble everywhere, teams in Sheffield figured out that you could play by passing it to each other instead.

Nowadays, it is what all teams do. But a joint paper by researchers including Sheffield University associate professor Dr John Wilson concludes that it was invented by players in Sheffield in the 1860s, with reports of it dating back from those days, and suggesting it may have been because Sheffield had less strict offside rules.

Photo: Steve Wood found evidence that passing in football started in Sheffield

Their conclusion states: “It is evident that passing has been a core ingredient of many football codes and there would appear to be no original starting point for passing which is probably a natural development within competitive invasion/territorial sports.

“The earliest identified reports of passing in association football involved Sheffield teams in the 1860s, with the finesse of passing in Scottish teams emerging some years later.

“The dynamic interaction of strategies, formations and tactics also had an impact on passing. It is possible that the passing game may have evolved independently in Sheffield and Glasgow as a result of their less restrictive offside rules, and there was also a substantial amount of ‘learning through playing’ and the copying of other teams’ practices throughout Britain.

“In addition, newspaper and other publications’ syndication and distribution may also have assisted in the dissemination of football tactics and formations.

“In conclusion, Sheffield possessed the first football culture, and newspaper and contemporary reports strongly indicate a passing game also developed there.”

It also highlights early reports of Sheffield teams, including ‘The Wednesday’, putting players in specific positions on the pitch, which the writers of the report suggest arose because the Sheffield teams largely grew up out of existing cricket clubs, who played a game involving positioning players on the field.

Steve Wood, one of the writers, who is also involved with the Sheffield Home of Football campaign, said: “I think modern football came from Sheffield. It’s as simple as that.

“This is a peer reviewed academic paper, that has found some pretty hard evidence that Sheffield invented modern football.”

They research was by John Wilson, John Stocks,Stephen Wood and John Clarke.