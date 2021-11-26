The Met Office has said Storm Arwen will bring ‘strong winds and disruption’ throughout this evening (Friday, November 26) and all day tomorrow.

Although Sheffield and South Yorkshire are currently only facing a yellow weather warning for winds tomorrow, a rare red weather warning will come into force later today for coastal areas in the north east of the UK.

The red warning will come into force from 3pm today and will last until 2am tomorrow.

Storm Arwen is set to batter Sheffield this weekend, as the Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for wind in place and has issued a rare red warning for other parts of the UK.

The Met Office says: “The northerly wind is expected to cause damage to coastal areas, with exceptionally large waves possible in the northeast, resulting in likely significant damage and hazards from beach material being thrown near the coastline. People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life.”

Winds of up to 80mph are expected on the coast – and while it won’t be quite as bad in Sheffield, wind speeds of up to 52mph are on the cards for the city tomorrow.

Conditions will begin to deteriorate this afternoon, as winds will get up to 40mph and rain will sweep in, with showers becoming heavier throughout the night.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for Sheffield by the Met Office and is set to last from midnight to 6pm on Saturday, November 27.

The warning is for wind and says ‘high winds may cause some travel disruption and damage’ in the area.

Temperatures are also set to plummet tomorrow, according to the Met Office, with highs of just 4C forecast – and a ‘feels like’ temperature of -4C.

Hour by hour Sheffield weather forecast

The weather forecast for Saturday, November 27 – when Storm Arwen is set to hit – says Sheffield is set to be ‘very windy and cold with outbreaks of rain’, with the chance of some sleet and possibly even snow over some higher ground in the UK, ‘turning more showery later’.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for Sheffield on Saturday.

Midnight: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 3C (feels like -3C), winds of 43mph.

1am: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 47mph.

2am: 70 per cent chance of sleet, 2C (feels like -5C), winds of 52mph.

3am: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 3C (feels like -4C), winds of 48mph.

4am: 60 per cent chance of sleet, 2C (feels like -5C), winds of 48mph.

5am: 50 per cent chance of sleet, 2C (feels like -5C), winds of 44mph.

6am: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 45mph.

7am: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 44mph.

8am: 60 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 45mph.

9am: 60 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 44mph.

10am: 60 per cent chance of rain, 3C (feels like -4C), winds of 48mph.

11am: 60 per cent chance of rain, 3C (feels like -4C), winds of 47mph.

Noon: 60 per cent chance of rain, 3C (feels like -4C), winds of 48mph.

1pm: 60 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 47mph.

2pm: 50 per cent chance of sleet, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 45mph.

3pm: Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 43mph.

4pm: Overcast, 20 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 43mph.

5pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 42mph.

6pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 42mph.

7pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -5C), winds of 41mph.

8pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 38mph.

9pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 2C (feels like -4C), winds of 36mph.

10pm: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 1C (feels like -4C), winds of 34mph.