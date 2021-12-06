Following the chaos brought about by Storm Arwen at the end of last month, Sheffielders are being warned that more disruption could be on the way as a second storm arrives this week.

Storm Barra is likely to bring strong winds and rain to Sheffield, although Ireland is expected to take the brunt of the bad weather.

The Met Office has issued a series of National Severe Weather Warnings and these will be in force across much of the UK.

Storm Barra is on the way for Sheffield, according to the Met Office, bring high winds, heavy rain and a yellow weather warning on Tuesday. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

The forecaster has also said the storm could bring some snow to the north of England, with ‘two to five cm of snow’ expected on hills and higher ground.

Although snow is not officially forecast for Sheffield, depending on how severe the storm hits, winds of up to 40mph are on the cards and heavy rain is expected all day on Tuesday, December 7.

Here is everything you need to know.

When will Storm Barra hit Sheffield?

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for wind in place for the city from 9am to 11.59pm on Tuesday, December 7.

It is part of a series of national weather warnings which are being enforced across the UK.

Storm Barra is expected to hit coastal areas in the morning, before moving inland in the afternoon.

According to its latest forecast, the conditions in Sheffield are expected to be at their worst between 2pm and 6pm, when heavy rain and very high winds are most likely.

The Met Office says the winds could cause some disruption to travel, including the possibility of delays to bus and rail services.

It also says ‘some damage to trees’ is possible, and that there may be ‘some short term’ loss of power.

Hour by hour weather forecast Sheffield

Here is the hourly forecast for Sheffield on Tuesday, December 7, when a yellow weather warning for wind is in place and Storm Barra is expected.

7am: Cloudy, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds of 13mph

8am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds of 16mph

9am: Cloudy, less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds of 18mph (weather warning comes into force)

10am: Cloudy, 10 per cent chance of rain, 1C, winds of 19mph

11am: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of rain, 2C, winds of 21mph

12pm: Overcast, 30 per cent chance of rain, 3C, winds of 26mph

1pm: 60 per cent chance of light rain, 3C, winds of 31mph

2pm: More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain, 3C, winds of 36mph

3pm: More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain, 3C, winds of 39mph

4pm: More than 95 per cent chance of heavy rain, 4C, winds of 39mph

5pm: 90 per cent chance of heavy rain, 5C, winds of 37mph

6pm: 80 per cent chance of heavy rain, 5C, winds of 31mph

7pm: 30 per cent chance of light rain, 5C, winds of 29mph

8pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 30mph

9pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 30mph

10pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 4C, winds of 31mph

11pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 4C, winds of 33mph

Why is it named Storm Barra?

According to the Met Office, Storm Barra - the second named storm of the season - is a name selected as part of the Name Our Storms collaboration with Irish forecasters Met Éireann and Dutch forecasters KNMI.

Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening. Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”

Deputy chief meteorologist, Brent Walker, added: “A band of rain will turn to snow across northern England and Scotland through Tuesday. Two to five cm of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely across the warning area, but locally this could reach ten cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.