Storm Arwen Sheffield: Heavy snow causes traffic chaos, events forced to cancel

Storm Arwen is reportedly set to sweep across much of the UK this weekend and bring strong winds and freezing conditions to Sheffield.

The Met Office has said Storm Arwen will bring ‘strong winds and disruption’ throughout yesterday and today (November 27).

There are reports of several vehicles being ‘stuck’ on hillsides as motorists battle tough weather conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 95 bus is reportedly stuck in snow in Crookesmoor.

East Midlands Railway said there would be some delays and alterations after heavy snow disrupted their services between Sheffield and Manchester.

Stagecoach Supertram said they are attempting to operate on a skeleton service, but due to staff issues with snow and vehicles stuck around the system, the service may be disrupted for part of the day.

Northern Rail has also warned that services running across their network will either be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Traffic builds up in front of Weston Park, Sheffield

Incidents reported in Sheffield so far

A First 95 bus has also been stuck in the snow in Crookesmoor.

A vehicle was also seen struggling to move on the slippery Northumberland Road in Crookes.

A tree has also reportedly fallen on Middlewood Road by the old Middlewood Tavern Pub, completely blocking the road.

National Highways has also reported that the A628 is closed in both directions between the A6024 near Woodhead and the A616 near Langsett due to a collision.

However, it is not known whether this was weather related.

What transport services are affected?

TM Travel said all its services have been pulled except for the 30s, which are running on main roads only.

Powell's Bus has also announced that the majority of services at the moment are not running in Sheffield due to the weather conditions.

National Highways said the M1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J36 (Tankersley) and J37 (Barnsley) due to heavy snowfall.

First said its services across Sheffield and Rotherham are running but subject to delays and curtailment due to impassable roads that are blocked by traffic stuck in snow.

Stagecoach Supertram said its services are currently operating from Parkgate to Cathedral, the Yellow Route from Meadowhall to Middlewood, the Purple Route is not operating, and the Blue Route is operating from Malin Bridge to Sheffield Station. No service is operating from Sheffield Station to Halfway.

The tram held at Gleadless has now got points to Halfway and is currently running to check clearance before service resumption can be attempted.

What are the cancelled events so far?

Organisers of the Christmas Fayre at Whirlow Hall Farm said they have been forced to cancel the event due to the weather conditions.

However, they said they may go ahead with the plan tomorrow for one day if the weather improves.

Sheffield Castle parkrun has also announced that they had to cancel the event for the safety of the runners and volunteers and hoped to be back next week.

Sheffield Lego Brickfest, which was due to return today for a two-day event, has had to be cancelled for the same reason.