Sheffield retro: Looking back at the buildings in Sheffield demolished over the years, including Redgates

Whether you loved them or hated them, here we bring you a gallery of photographs of Sheffield buildings that are no longer with us
By Jane Salt
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Our retro gallery will bring memories flooding back of some of the Sheffield buildings we have lost, including the ‘egg box’ Town Hall extension and the old Redgates toy store. Can you remember some of these buildings?

Demolition of Cole Brothers Limited, Fargate, Sheffield, October 15, 1964

1. Coles corner

Demolition of Cole Brothers Limited, Fargate, Sheffield, October 15, 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Demolition work underway at Sheffield's Victoria Station. The station served the city from 1851 until closure in January 1970

2. Victoria

Demolition work underway at Sheffield's Victoria Station. The station served the city from 1851 until closure in January 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, being demolished in May 1981

3. Royal

The Royal Hospital, West Street, Sheffield, being demolished in May 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Demolition of Sheffield Royal Infirmary, January 26, 1985. The hospital was built by public subscription and opened in 1797, serving the Sheffield public until it closed in 1980

4. Infirmary

Demolition of Sheffield Royal Infirmary, January 26, 1985. The hospital was built by public subscription and opened in 1797, serving the Sheffield public until it closed in 1980 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

