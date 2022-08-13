Hosepipe ban Yorkshire: Photo of Ladybower reservoir near Sheffield displays severe drop in reserves

A photo taken at the Ladybower reservoir near Sheffield has demonstrated the dramatic decrease in water reserves in the area during the heatwave.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 2:58 pm

Yorkshire Water have issued a hosepipe ban, which will come into effect on August 26, due to the drop in water reserves during the dry weather.

Read More

Read More
Yorkshire Natural History Museum: New Sheffield museum in Malin Bridge is big su...

In a statement released yesterday (August 12), the Director of Water, Neil Dewis, said: “We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning.”

A photo of Ladybower reservoir, with heavily reduced water levels. Photo taken by Villager Jim.

Most Popular

502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

The photo from Ladybower, taken by photographer, Villager Jim, shows the severe drop in the amount of water retained by the reservoir, with now dry banks visible where they previously would have been underwater.

More News: Reservoir near Sheffield less than 15 per cent full

It is a stark contrast to the image many people would associate with Ladybower, which is typically full of water, and the surroundings bright and green.

Members of the public could face fines of up to £1,000 if found to have breached the ban.

Yorkshire WaterYorkshireSheffield