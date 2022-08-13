Yorkshire Water have issued a hosepipe ban, which will come into effect on August 26, due to the drop in water reserves during the dry weather.
In a statement released yesterday (August 12), the Director of Water, Neil Dewis, said: “We’ve been doing everything we can to avoid putting in restrictions but unfortunately, they’re now necessary as part of our drought planning.”
The photo from Ladybower, taken by photographer, Villager Jim, shows the severe drop in the amount of water retained by the reservoir, with now dry banks visible where they previously would have been underwater.
It is a stark contrast to the image many people would associate with Ladybower, which is typically full of water, and the surroundings bright and green.
Members of the public could face fines of up to £1,000 if found to have breached the ban.