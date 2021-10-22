Sheffield weekend weather: Cool and changeable weather to sweep the city with winds expected

Although starting mostly dry this week, we’ve seen a brief period of unsettled weather and only a few spells of sunshine compared with last week.

The weather this weekend is expected to be changeable with a mix of sunny intervals, rain showers and wind.

Temperatures will average around the mid teens but it will feel slightly colder.

Scattered showers, sunny intervals and blustery wind have all been forecast in Sheffield for the weekend.

Friday will start dry but more clouds will move in for the afternoon, with the chance of the odd shower or spot of rain. It will be windy in the morning, but these winds will ease through the afternoon. It is expected to be a cold day and night.

Saturday will be a largely dry and bright day with sunny spells in the morning, but winds will increase from the west in the afternoon, and some overnight rain is possible.

Sunday will be a blustery day with variable clouds, and there is the chance of an odd shower or spot of rain throughout the day. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph.

The Met Office says that the weather next week is due to become more unsettled.

Winds will be moderate for most, and the showers will continue before more prolonged, organised rain arrives.

Temperatures will trend upwards through the first few days of this period before they remain just above average.