Sheffield Weather: Friday forecast - Sun-filled day as summer temperatures begin to rise once again

Friday will see the city end the week with rising temperatures and a day of sun as we head into an anticipated heatwave next week.

By Alex Wilkinson
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:16 pm

In anticipation of a heatwave starting next week, this Friday will see the city build up to that with some rising temperatures peaking at 22C and sunshine all day.

In the morning, the day will start off with sunshine with little cloud, with early morning temperatures reaching 18C rising to 20C by the end of the morning.

Heading into lunchtime, we will begin to see the sun fade slightly, with most of the afternoon seeing sunny intervals, rather than consistent sunshine.

The Peace Gardens.

Temperatures in the afternoon peak at 22C, and stay consistent at that temperature until the evening.

The evening will see more consistent sunshine once again with temperatures averaging 20C, before heading into a clear night.

Friday will only see light breezes of wind, a ‘very high’ pollen count in place, and less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

