In anticipation of a heatwave starting next week, this Friday will see the city build up to that with some rising temperatures peaking at 22C and sunshine all day.

In the morning, the day will start off with sunshine with little cloud, with early morning temperatures reaching 18C rising to 20C by the end of the morning.

Heading into lunchtime, we will begin to see the sun fade slightly, with most of the afternoon seeing sunny intervals, rather than consistent sunshine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peace Gardens.

Temperatures in the afternoon peak at 22C, and stay consistent at that temperature until the evening.

The evening will see more consistent sunshine once again with temperatures averaging 20C, before heading into a clear night.